We chat about the new Scottish Field in our third podcast

Scottish Field’s new podcast series is back this week, as we reveal the contents of our new issue.

We bring you a look at the contents of the May edition of the magazine, which includes an exclusive interview with Outlander’s Scottish star Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the internationally-acclaimed drama – and we feature a brief excerpt from it this week.

Rosie Morton and Kenny Smith discuss their highlights of the magazine, which is now in the shops, priced £4.75, and available to purchase from HERE.

We’re also joined by architect Michael Angus, who is one of the judges on Scotland’s Home of the Year, with the new series starting on BBC Scotland this week.

The new 10-part series begins at 8pm tonight, Wednesday, April 7, and we spoke with Michael, who, in his day job, is a Senior Teaching Fellow in Architecture at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

Next week’s episode will feature a longer chat with Sam Heughan, and you can find this week’s episode, and previous editions of the podcast, HERE. Alternatively, you can find us on Spotify, and other podcast providers including Google Podcasts.