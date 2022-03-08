The Scots artist who’s beached out on Gigha

As he revisits many of the ‘gems’ of Scotland’s west coast, Glasgow artist Charles Randak’s latest ‘collection’ takes in the unique island of Gigha.

From his base at the Gigha Hotel, Charles captured some sense of the wildness and calm in recent paintings.

Charles said: ‘Travelling across to the Island from Tayinloan in the early morning the mist was low on the water with a flat calm making it difficult to see where the sky met the sea.

‘The little Calmac Ferry chugged quietly across the Sound like a knife through butter and the next day I managed to capture it on canvas.

‘The beaches were wild and untouched with the twin beaches on the north of the Island almost meeting in the middle with one of them taking on the title of the “Royal Beach” as this is where the Royal Family had their picnics undisturbed while the Royal Yacht was parked offshore – can’t do that these days!

‘I made a promise to myself not to tell anyone about Gigha, so if you read this this, please keep it to yourself; The food at the hotel is great (oops, ignore that!) More paintings will follow from Gigha in due course, can’t wait to get back – oops, again.’

