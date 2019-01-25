Stamp of approval for Scots rugby legend Doddie Weir

A portrait of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir is being exhibited and available for the public to view in Harvey Nichols’ Edinburgh store.

Measuring two metres by 1.2 metres the portrait, made up entirely from postage stamps, will be displayed in the Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Foodmarket until Friday 1 February.

The stamps have been collated from all of the countries and teams around the world that Doddie Weir played against during his career with the Scottish rugby team. The portrait also includes ten Penny Reds and ten Jubilee Half Penny stamps dating back to the Victorian period, with the average stamp in the artwork aged 60 years old.

The portrait is full of interesting revelations and repays detailed study. Items can be grouped together and are revealed on closer inspection, from the group of cattle to the fox hiding behind Doddie’s back. There is even a stamp marking England’s football World Cup success in 1966.

The portrait was designed and created by Scottish rugby fan, Michael McGee who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 10 years ago.

Despite Michael’s own difficulties, he was so inspired by Doddie’s courage and zest for life in the face of Motor Neurone Disease, that he spent many weeks creating the portrait, which has now been transported from Trinidad in the Caribbean via Miami to be in Edinburgh.

The work is dedicated to the memory of Michael’s close friend Joan DeGannes, who suffered and died from Motor Neurone Disease.

It will be auctioned off at the ESMS Dinner for Doddie at the National Museum of Scotland on 1 February. 725 former pupils and supporters of ESMS (where Doddie himself went to school) will bid on over 40 luxurious items to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools’ Access to Excellence school bursary charity.