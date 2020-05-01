Scotland through young eyes

By Grant Dickie - 1st May 2020
Young Persons Choice Winner - Declan Longmuir, Preston Lodge High School, East Lothian.

The winning, highly commended and commended entries for the Scottish Civic Trust My Place Photography Competition 2020 have been announced.

This Scotland-wide built environment photography competition was run by the Scottish Civic Trust and was designed to encourage school-aged youngsters (4-18) to explore the buildings, architecture and archaeology in the places where they live.

The winners are:

Sophie Heron aged 11 from St. Kevin’s Primary, North Lanarkshire won the Primary School category for her photograph ‘Waterfall’.

Carla Mulholland aged 14 from Preston Lodge High School, East Lothian won the Secondary School category for her photograph ‘Reflections of Autumn’.

Declan Longmuir aged 13 from Preston Lodge High School, East Lothian won the Young Persons’ Choice Award for his photograph ‘Christmas at Port Seton Harbour’.

