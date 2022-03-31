Royal Scottish Academy Annual Exhibition returns

The Royal Scottish Academy Annual Exhibition is the focal point of their year-round exhibition programme.

The display represents their commitment to supporting excellence in the visual arts in Scotland. This year, for the first time, the exhibition will be available to view both entirely online as well as in the stunning surroundings of the Royal Scottish Academy galleries.

Now in its 196th year, the Annual Exhibition provides a platform for contemporary painting, sculpture, film, printmaking, photography and installation, alongside work by some of the country’s leading architects.

The RSA are delighted to be returning to a physical exhibition for 2022, having successfully adapted it to an online platform in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s exhibition will encompass both the physical and digital, combining the exhibition of artworks on display in the galleries with those shown online, some exclusively designed as such and others as companions or in tandem to work in the galleries.

The RSA Open Exhibitions of Art and Architecture form an integral part of the RSA Annual Exhibition. These open exhibition elements feature a diverse range of works thoughtfully selected from online submissions by artists and architects at all stages of their careers. Memorial works by Iain R. McIntosh RSA (1945-2021) and Dame Elizabeth Blackadder RSA (1931-2021) will also be on display.

Exhibition Convenor Robbie Bushe RSA said: ‘We are thrilled to be able to host once again a physical Annual Exhibition in our magnificent galleries – but this is not business as usual. The impact of lockdowns fast-tracked online exhibitions, allowing us to take advantage of the unlimited real estate and a digital dust trail lingering far and wide and into the future.

‘Exhibitors and audiences expect both a physical and online presence and we have designed this year’s annual as a dual presentation from Academicians, invited artists and from open submission, offering tactile and visceral curated displays with deeper cuts of exhibitors’ work and context online.’

Artworks will be available to purchase. The RSA is a proud partner of the Own Art scheme, allowing you purchase artwork in 10 monthly interest-free instalments.

Founded in 1826, the Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture has a proud tradition of promoting excellence in contemporary art and architecture in Scotland.

The exhibition will run from 3 April – 12 June, Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun noon-5pm, at the Royal Scottish Academy, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Find out more HERE.