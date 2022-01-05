New tapestry exhibition is all set to open

The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club is hosting an exhibition, To The Waters and The Wild.

Created by the British Tapestry Group, it will run at their headquarters at Waterston House, in Aberlady, East Lothian, from January 13 – February 28.

This exhibition presents tapestry inspired by the natural world and created by the Scottish members of the British Tapestry Group (BTG).

BTG aims to promote woven tapestry as a contemporary artform. It offers a platform for weavers to connect, develop their work and exhibit. Weaving a tapestry requires a significant investment in time, energy and skill.

Visitors often comment on the impact and intensity of woven tapestry, especially as it is relatively rarely on show. People are also surprised by the variety of individual styles, both figurative and abstract, that tapestry encompasses.

The title of this exhibition, a verse from a WB Yeats poem, evokes the feeling of escape into the natural world. Our access to the natural world was at times restricted over the past couple of years, but it was even more valued during this period.

Like many of us, the artists rediscovered their immediate environment, the local wood, the beach, the bird songs and found inspiration there, or they looked inwards for memories of encounters with the wild further afield. The result is both a survey of tapestry today, through the varied approaches of 30 artists, and a woven tribute to Nature.

The exhibition is accompanied by sculptures by Chris Hindley.

The winter opening hours are Wednesdays-Sundays (10-4pm). No booking required, free entry

The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club is a charity promoting the study, protection and enjoyment of wild birds in Scotland. Find our more at www.the-soc.org.uk.