New exhibition set to open at print studio

An exhibition of work by Scots-Italian artist Nadia Lucchesi is opening today.

The Glasgow Print Studio’s Ground Floor Gallery will host the show of work, from 2 August until 1 September.

Nadia studied Illustration and Printmaking at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Dundee, and has continued her artistic practice since graduating, primarily through illustrating for publications such as the Scottish Left Review (whose covers she has been illustrating for over a decade), and design in association with her day-job, which gives her a creative, but behind-the-scenes role in the Arts.

Nadia said: ‘I have been working exclusively in linocut since I joined Glasgow Print Studio in 2017, and while my subject matter ranges from landscape to still life to people and beyond, I have been returning again and again to images of food, inspired by vintage food and travel illustration, and my own heritage, rooted in Barga, Tuscany, where so many West Coast Italians hail from.

‘My own Scots-Italian family is typical in that food is central to our get-togethers, where there might be a few seats too few, but never a scarcity of food. The combined smell of basil and garlic signifies “home” to me, and I hope my prints convey that sense of nostalgia and joy.

‘Although I can take weeks to plan a design, I will execute it quickly, often producing a varied edition with different colour schemes, to achieve a sense of spontaneity and freshness. I love the idea of my prints as illustrations for an imagined 1960s cookbook or travel guide.’

Nadia’s membership of Glasgow Print Studio, and the support and inspiration from fellow printmakers there, has been instrumental in her return to printmaking, and given her the impetus to develop creatively as a professional artist.

For more details visit www.glasgowprintstudio.co.uk