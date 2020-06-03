Greengallery profiles its artists online

ART emporium Greengallery has switched to online viewings during the lockdown.

The gallery’s current exhibition of more than 100 paintings was open for just three hours at Buchlyvie in Stirlingshire before the lockdown began and so owner Becky Walker turned to the internet to help connect her customers to her artists.

Walker has been running online viewings at 5pm each Saturday on Facebook Live.

Last weekend’s session featured Rosanne Barr, who held her first solo exhibition at Greengallery 12 years ago.

Other artists profiled during the sessions include Shona Harcus, Georgina McCallister and Louise Turnbull.

Walker said: “I started doing longer videos to include framing and hanging tips, advertising my artists’ classes, and showing their studios – anything that might be fun and interesting to watch.

“As I hang the work each week, I discuss the work at length with the artists, gaining unique insight into how a particular piece has been created what the influences are.”

You can watch Walker’s previous Facebook Live sessions on the gallery’s website at https://www.greengallery.com/category/news/

