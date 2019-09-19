French Connection inspires new exhibition

An exhibition of new work inspired by this summer spent in the Burgundy region of France is set to go on show.

Lex McFadyen’s latest solo show, French Connection, runs from 5-26 October.

The Scottish artist returns to the Glasgow Gallery with an exhibition of work created in his studio in the medieval village of Noyers sur Serein where McFadyen also curates the annual Dix Artistes Ecossais exhibition.

It’s been a difficult period for Lex as he recovers from the brain haemorrhage he suffered in his French studio back in June 2018.

Despite the trauma of his brain injury his most recent work is undoubtedly brighter and more joyful.

The quick medical attention he received and a helicopter rescue to Dijon, where he spent the weeks in intensive care, have vastly helped his recovery. Back working, his new paintings reflect the long summer days and beautiful light of the Chablis wine-growing countryside.

The Glasgow Gallery can be found at 182 Bath Street, Glasgow. Visit www.glasgowgallery.co.uk