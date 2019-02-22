Combine gardening and art in special workshop

A highly-regarded Scottish art school has revealed a new masterclass that combines the medium of art with gardening.

The Garden Design and Plant Drawing Workshop – taking place at the art4you studio in Killearn, Stirlingshire, on 2 March 2019 – will be led by renowned garden designer, Holly Nairn, and artist, Jill Dow.

They will explore the processes of plant growth and formation as they combine their knowledge and passion for both subjects to deliver a truly unique, hybrid class.

Holly Nairn – who has over 25 years of experience as a gardener, tutor and designer – will start the full-day workshop with a season-by-season guide of plants to grow in the Scottish climate, covering everything from choosing the correct pollinators for a perfect bloom to the design process of combining plants to create a beautiful border.

This will be followed by a practical art workshop led by Thornhill based artist Jill Dow, who studied Fine Art in Glasgow and London. Participants will explore the structure and form of plants through pencil studies, moving on to watercolour or gouache to capture the beauty of plants in a more expressive way.

Ewen Duncan, art4you Scotland co-founder, said: ‘The understanding and observance of a subject’s formation is imperative to still-life drawing. We are taking this one step further with this workshop by looking at the processes of plant growth and life, and using this to encourage our artists to be more expressive with their practice, while allowing guests to combine their love of gardening and art.’

Holly added: ‘If you have a passion for plants, gardens and art then this is the workshop for you. As a garden designer, I will explain the importance and role of pollinators and explore the shape, colour and scent of beautiful hardy plants suitable for our climate.’

Jill said: ‘Throughout the centuries and across all cultures, plants have inspired artists, designers, and scientists. My own passion for plants has always been central to my work as an illustrator and printmaker. We will look at a few varied examples of botanical art before we begin our own exploration of the beauty of plant form, texture and colour.’

The Garden Design and Plant Drawing Workshop with Holly Nairn and Jill Dow will be held on Saturday 2 March from 10am-4pm at the art4you Scotland studio in Killearn.

All materials, lunch and refreshments will be provided. The hands-on workshop is suitable for all levels, from total beginners to advanced artists and gardeners.

Established in 2010 by Ewen and Claudia Duncan, art4you Scotland supports and develops artist practice by welcoming people with all levels of art experience; from professional artists to total beginners. The new studio is located in the grounds of Oakwood Garden Centre, Killearn, G63 9PT.

Tickets are priced at £95 per person (plus booking fee) and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

For more information visit www.art4youscotland.co.uk.