Celebrating the work of the Scottish colourists

A celebration of the Scottish colourists in book form is set to take place this week.

The Scottish Colourists is a new, fully illustrated book written by James Knox, director of the Fleming Collection. S.J. Peploe, J.D. Fergusson, F.C.B Cadell and Leslie Hunter are all featured in this beautiful publication.

James, from Ayrshire, will discuss the work with Guy Peploe, the director of the Scottish Gallery, located at 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, from 5-7pm on Thursday, 22 August.

The book is available to be pre-ordered in the Gallery for £9.95, and this is a free ticketed event. Email lisa@scottish-gallery.co.uk to reserve a place. Those who are not be able to join the event but would like a signed copy of the publication posted to you, should email too.

This will be followed by a book signing and light refreshments will be served.