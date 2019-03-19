Beautiful photos on show in new exhibition

The beauty of art is that it can be seen and enjoyed anywhere – and that’s very much the case with a pop-up exhibition of Seán Kerr’s photography.

Entitled The Wonder of Harris, it can be seen at high-end hi-fi retailer, Loud & Clear, in Glasgow.

The Wonder of Harris portfolio is displayed in Loud & Clear’s store, at 520 St Vincent St, Finnieston, where the beautiful prints and panels can be viewed in a relaxed environment enhanced by music from some of the world’s finest hi-fi equipment.

Seán has perfectly captured the wild beauty of Harris and his images are both evocative and moving. The exhibition offers the opportunity to view a unique take on the island’s land and seascapes.

The prints and panels are available to purchase from £40. Loud & Clear is open daily Tuesday to Saturday from 10am – 6pm.

The exhibition runs until the end of March.

For more information visit www.loud-clear.co.uk or www.seankerrphotography.com.