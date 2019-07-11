A Journey to the Edge with photo exhibition

Glasgow-based fine art photographer Gavin Macqueen will present his latest Solo Exhibition later this month.

Journey to The Edge will be shown at The Glasgow Art Club, 185 Bath Street, from Saturday 27 July – 26 August.

Journey to The Edge, an array of images across Scotland, with spectacular sunsets on the Outer Hebrides, magical landscapes captured along the North Coast 500, and dramatic fashion shots at Glencoe.

The exhibition includes the historical final moments of Glasgow’s Red Road Flats and a picture of snow capped tenements in moonlight captured during the blizzards of the Beast from the East storm of 2018.

James Morrison, poet and author, described Gavin as: ‘An inventive, creative photographer with the eye of an artist. Capturing mentally engaging images with his unique style. Each with a story to tell. The enigma of being, a new way of seeing..’

The exhibition is open to the public Monday-Saturday between 11am and 5pm. Entry is free. Members of the public should ring the doorbell for access.