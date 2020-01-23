Upturn in interest for Burns Night searches online

Interest in Burns Night has grown internationally over the past four years.

Ahead of Burns Night this Saturday trusted data provider SEMrush has released new research illustrating that global interest in the national celebration is soaring. SEMrush analysed Google Search volumes from January 2016 and January 2019

Global Google searches for Burns Night and its associated festivities have increased dramatically since 2016, revealing a growing trend of interest in the great Scottish poet Robert Burns and his day of celebration.

‘How to celebrate Burns Night?’ saw the biggest surge in inquiry, with a 158% increase between January 2016 and January 2019, whilst global searches for ‘Burns Night’ have increased in total by 49%.

Olga Andrienko, head of global marketing at SEMrush feels there’s growing global demand to understand the history behind Robert Burns Day.

She said: ‘Increased global searches for Burns Night have risen by nearly 50 per cent over the past three years which shows people across the globe are becoming far more interested in this traditional celebration.

‘As the rest of the world gears up to stand behind the Scots in celebration of their famous poet, it’s interesting to note the soaring number of searches for “how to celebrate Burns Night”, has almost tripled. The famous Burns Night festival “Big Burns Supper” has the world looking to find ways of enjoying the celebration in true Scottish tradition.”

Global searches for ‘Burns Night’ have increased by 49% between January 2016 and January 2019

January 2016 – 510400 searches

January 2019 – 759500 searches

Global searches for ‘How to celebrate Burns Night’ have increased by 158% between January 2016 and January 2019

January 2016 – 400 searches

January 2019 – 1030 searches

Global searches for ‘When is Burn’s Night’ have increased by 27% between January 2016 and January 2019

January 2016 – 28980 searches

January 2019 – 36860 searches

Global searches for ’Traditional Burns Supper’ have increased by 39% between January 2016 and January 2019

January 2016 – 930 searches

January 2019 – 1290 searches

Global searches for ‘Burns Supper Poems’ have increased by 39% between January 2016 and January 2019

January 2016 – 930 searches

January 2019 – 1290 searches

Global searches for Scotland’s famous dedicated Burns Night festival ‘Big Burns Supper’ have increased by 74% between January 2016 and January 2019

January 2016 – 4890 searches

January 2019 – 8500 searches