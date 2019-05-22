Traquair Medieval Fayre is all set for the weekend ahead

Final preparations are underway for the Medieval Fayre, a weekend full of mayhem and mischief set in the grounds of Scotland’s oldest inhabited house.

Taking place at Traquair House, Innerleithen Peeblesshire on 25 and 26 May, (11am-5pm) the Traquair Medieval Fayre is returning once more with medieval magic and horses galore.

The Fayre attracts participants from all over the UK from re-enactors to knights in armour, men at arms and traders to living history enthusiasts.

The only truly authentic Medieval Fayre in Scotland, there will be activities and entertainment for all the family. There will even be jousting displays on the grassed avenue, as well as battles, combat demonstrations and falconry displays in front of the house.

The event starts off with a bang as live canon firing will take place to set the scene. Up in the old walled garden you will enter a virtual medieval village with a wealth of traders and demonstrators from a medieval forge, green woodworking, armoury, fletcher, rush hat making, shoemakers and medieval games and toys – soft swords only, of course!

From those that like to find out the grizzlier side of medieval life, the Perth executioner will be on hand to explain his instruments of torture – watch out you are not selected for a go in the stocks!

Music is always a highlight of the Fayre and this year there will be wandering minstrels Hautbois with their handcart full of strange and wonderful early instruments. Gaita will entertain in the garden with early music and dance. In the courtyard and Chapel you will be able to hear the medieval singers, the Gargoyles, as well as the Galloway Consort on Sunday.

Finally lots of food and drink will be on offer from the Garden Cafe as well as Buffalo Burgers, a spit roast, pizzas from the wood-fired oven and a home brewed Traquair Fayre Ale from the 300 year old Brewery.

Included in the ticket price is an opportunity to see round the house and learn about Traquair’s connection with Mary Queen of Scots and the early Scottish kings and queens.

Adults £12.00 (£10.00 advance) Child/Concs. £10.00 (£8.00 advance) Family £38.00 (£36.00 advance). Ticket price includes all entertainment and entry to house. Dogs welcome on leads.

