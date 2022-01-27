Theatre on stage, on screen and on the road

The National Theatre of Scotland has unveiled its 2022 season.

On stage, on screen and on the road, a busy year is ahead with major tours to venues across Scotland.

There will also be a theatrical feature film and other digital projects.

Jackie Wylie, artistic director and CEO of the National Theatre of Scotland, said: ‘As we emerge from this pandemic that has shaken our world and the theatre industry, we want to create unforgettable bold theatre experiences for audiences to immerse themselves in. We believe that theatre can help us navigate some of the burning issues of our times.

‘We are working with brilliant artists, telling urgent stories about identity, politics and power, grief and family, and compelling new narratives about important characters in Scottish history and literature who can help define our sense of self and nationhood.

‘We asked ourselves what Scotland needs from its National Theatre at this moment in time and we have created a programme in response to this challenge.

‘We are working with as many freelancers, production crews and technicians as possible through the creation of large-scale works. This community is in urgent need for a return to regular employment and the opportunity to showcase their immense creative skills.

‘We are touring as widely as possible to theatre venues across the country, to support the infrastructure of theatre in Scotland.

‘We are continuing our digital presence, to increase access to our work whilst innovating with large scale hybrid theatrical screen projects.

‘We are focussing on affecting cultural change, making positive social impacts and creating a sense of belonging, with a series of programme initiatives including a far-reaching new Artists Residency programme; five new company-wide jobs with the kickstart scheme; a new steering group to build long lasting relationships with the strong South Asian community in Scotland; a renewed partnership with National Autistic Society Scotland as well as a continued focus on creative engagement and our work in schools and across education.

‘Theatre as a live art form is uniquely placed in how it can evolve in form to connect deeply with its audience. Scottish theatre-makers and artists have embraced language, genre and experimentation to explode compelling stories and characters onto our stages – satire, comedy, horror, musical theatre, Scots, aerial performance, tragedy, spectacle, dance and poetry all have their moment in our 2022 programme. We hope you will return safely to your local theatre to join us for an evening or afternoon of theatrical magic and belonging.’

Productions include:

Burn, a creative collaboration between legendary Scottish artist Alan Cumming and Olivier award-winning choreographer Steven Hoggett. Burn is a powerful new piece of dance theatre inspired by the life and legacy of Scotland’s most celebrated poet, Robert Burns. A National Theatre of Scotland, Joyce Theater and Edinburgh International Festival co-production. Opening at the EIF before touring to Inverness, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Perth and then heading to New York.

Medea, more than 20 years on from its original tour, Liz Lochhead’s fierce and powerful adaptation of the timeless Greek tragedy infused with Scots, returns in a new staging, with a large ensemble. Directed by Michael Boyd and with Adura Onashile taking on the eponymous role. A National Theatre of Scotland production presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Exodus, a new play by up-and-coming writer Uma Nada-Rajah and directed by National Theatre of Scotland’s new Associate Director Debbie Hannan. A dark and surreal satirical comedy, standing by to shamelessly ridicule the systems of power, premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and touring to Stirling, Peebles, Glasgow, Stornoway, Aberdeen, and Kilmarnock.

James IV – Queen of the Fight, employing the same wit and theatricality as the first three James Plays (James I, II and III) acclaimed playwright Rona Munro and director Laurie Sansom takes audiences back to a thrilling and uncharted period of Scottish history. Presented by Raw Material and Capital Theatres in association with the National Theatre of Scotland. Opening at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh before touring to Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness and Stirling.

Orphans, directed by Cora Bissett, is a darkly comic musical about family, grief and forgiveness. Based on the much-loved cult film written by Peter Mullan it has a sterling cast of Scottish musical stage performers. Opening at the SEC Glasgow and touring to Edinburgh and Inverness. Sponsored by Badenoch + Clark and Culture and Business Fund Scotland.

Enough of Him, focuses on the remarkable true story of Joseph Knight, an African man brought to Scotland as an enslaved person by plantation owner John Wedderburn, who later challenged his status in court. As part of Year of Stories, the production opens at Pitlochry Festival Theatre before touring to Cumbernauld, Musselburgh and Perth. Also being shown as part of Black History Month. Written by May Sumbwanyambe and directed by Justin Audibert. A National Theatre of Scotland and Pitlochry Festival Theatre co-production.

There is also a special live screen project, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, a thrilling new hybrid version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story, conceived and directed by Hope Dickson Leach, adapted from the original novella and relocated from London to Edinburgh.

This unique new retelling uses innovative theatrical and cinematic techniques to create a live filmic and theatrical experience and a new feature film. Live event at Leith Theatre then streaming to UK cinemas. A co-production with National Theatre of Scotland and Selkie productions in association with Screen Scotland and Sky Arts.

For more information on these and further projects at the National Theatre of Scotland, click HERE.