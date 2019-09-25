The world’s finest orchestras heading to Scotland

The world’s leading orchestras are to play at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall this autumn.

They will perform as part of the Sunday Classics season, including the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, the Flanders Symphony Orchestra and the Prague Symphony Orchestra.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra are key players in the Usher Hall’s continuing celebration of the success of classical music here in Scotland.

The venue will host orchestras from all over the world as part of the concert series, kicking off in October with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Yuri Simonov and featuring soloist Alexandra Dariescu on piano. Global superstar guitarist Miloš Karadaglic is set to headline with the Flanders Symphony Orchestra in what promises to be a kaleidoscopic concert conjuring the rich colours and intoxicating perfumes of Spain.

A highlight will see the RSNO in concert with Scots violinist Nicola Benedetti at 7.30pm on Friday 13 December.

The final Sunday Classics concert of 2019 sees the Prague Symphony Orchestra with soloist Ester Pavlu. They will perform Mahler’s Symphony No.3, a gargantuan celebration of the natural world set to round off the season’s 2019 offerings in style.

Several of Scotland’s leading orchestras also take to the Usher Hall stage this autumn for some very special concerts. Thomas Søndergård will conduct an ear-tingling, heart pounding opening to the RSNO season featuring Mahler’s Symphony N0.1 and Strauss’ Don Juan. This year sees Søndergård’s second season leading the RSNO and after the success of last year it will be one not to be missed.

Ukranian virtuoso Vadym Kholodenko peforms his take on the ‘Everest of piano concertos’ in October as he performs Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.3, sure to be a standout performance. This December, the RSNO also presents the first performance of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, featuring Alan Cumming. This all-new concert version of The Nutcracker combines Tchaikovsky’s music and the words of the great German storyteller ETA Hoffmann to bring the adventure magically to life.

Edinburgh’s very own Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) also have a big presence in the Hall’s Autumn seasonThe SCO season begins with the 2019 International Classical Music Awards ‘Artist of the Year’ Javier Perianes, who is performing Brahms’ First Piano Concerto, one of the great romantic pillars of classical music, conducted by François Leleux.

In October the SCO present a full programme of Mozart, including his iconic Requiem, a celebration of the life and work of Mozart, up to the profound symphony left unfinished at the time of his death. This will certainly be a concert to remember for years to come. They will also present the iconic Beethoven’s Symphonies No. 2,4 and 5, conducted by Andrew Manze.

Thomas Dausgaard commands the opening performance of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra’s (BBCSSO) 2019 season here at the Usher Hall. The orchestra will perform Mahler’s classic Symphony No. 5.

As always, the Usher Hall supports up and coming talent with our Emerging Artists concerts, in collaboration with the Live Music Now. In December Christmas comes to the Usher Hall early as New Antonine Brass join for a programme with a hint of festivities and whole lot of talent.

On 30 September and 9 December, join City Organist John Kitchen for his popular lunchtime concerts on the world-renowned Usher Hall organ with its magnificent sound. Whether performing organ classics, adapting classical and other music or playing audience requests, John’s inimitable performances and conversation will delight.

The Usher Hall, opened in 1914, is Scotland’s only five star concert hall and is well loved by performers and audiences all over the world due to its magnificent acoustics. It’s the city’s key venue for visiting national and international orchestras and has been the main venue for the Edinburgh International Festival since 1947, hosting legendary artists such as composers Benjamin Britten and Dmitri Shostakovich, contralto singer Kathleen Ferrier and cellist Jacqueline Du Pre to name but a few.

Tickets are available at www.usherhall.co.uk