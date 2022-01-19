The Tron unveils its programme for spring-summer

Glasgow’s Tron Theatre has announced a busy new season of work for spring-summer 2022.

Their first live performances at the end of 2021 were well received, with audience confidence relatively high and superb feedback from people visiting the building about how safe and comfortable they felt.

They will be presenting four new Tron Theatre Company productions between now and the end of July. An ambitious undertaking for us, without a doubt, but one that is underpinned by their resolve to return to live theatre with a vengeance, and to provide opportunities to showcase new writing as well as support to a host of talented Scotland based creatives.

Inspired by true stories, Moorcroft (February 17 – March 5), written and directed by Eilidh Loan, explores true friendship, pain, love and what it means to be a ‘real man’ in working class Scotland.

Eilidh said: ‘I have been on a journey with Moorcroft for over seven years. It’s been more than just writing a play for me. It’s been years of pinning down exactly what I wanted to say about this world and why it mattered. It’s brought me closer to my dad.

‘It’s changed his view on the world we live in, started vital conversations about mental health and helped him find a sense of purpose. That’s what I set out to achieve.’

Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir, who was originally engaged as Mayfesto Director in 2020 returns as a Tron Associate to direct two shows this season: Uther Dean’s Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything (March 23 – April), an intricate story with songs by Uther Dean and Oliver Devlin about the damage we carry; and debbie tucker green’s hang (April 28 – May 7), a shattering play about one woman’s unspeakable decision.

Finally after a delay of not one, but two years, Andy Arnold will direct John Byrne’s brilliantly funny Underwood Lane (July 14-30 ), packed with iconic songs from the late 50s underscoring a story about fierce love rivalry, broken hearts, dodgy dealers, religion, sex and death. Underwood Lane is being produced in partnership with Renfrewshire Leisure as part of their Future Paisley programme and will open at the newly refurbished Johnston Town Hall before playing at the Tron.

The Tron are also delighted to be presenting a busy and ambitious programme of work from leading theatre companies and artists from across the UK. They will be restaging a number of shows they had to cancelled in 2020, as well as giving a platform for brand new work.

They co-produced The Metamorphosis with Vanishing Point which premiered to five-star reviews on the main stage before they sadly had to close for lockdown. The company will return to complete this cancelled run of Kafka’s famous story of an ordinary man who wakes up one morning to find he has been transformed into a giant insect (March 16-26).

The programme of visiting work will include Company of Wolves’ new adaptation of Julius Caesar (March 31 – April 2) that uses physicality to breathe new life into Shakespeare’s masterpiece; Spuds (April 13-16), Andy McGregor’s five-star musical comedy about grief, greed and grease set in Glasgow; Caroline Horton’s award winning All of Me (May 19-21), a five-star intimate and absurd exploration of wanting to live, wanting to die and what can happen if we sit together in the dark; and Who Killed My Father (11-14 May), an intimate declaration of love from son to father and a defiant call for social justice in an ambitious adaptation of Édouard Louis’ book of the same name, presented by surrogate productions in association with Platform. They are also delighted to welcome Tandem Writing Collective (May 5) back to Changing House, with script-in-hand performances of fresh new writing accompanied by live music.

Tron CREATIVE, their year round artist development programme aimed at providing opportunities to encourage and develop the talented community of creative practitioners making theatre in Scotland, has a busy season of work ahead. They will launch Writer Lab, a new initiative for early career writers in partnership with Playwrights’ Studio Scotland, host a winter LabWeek residency, welcome back the scratch night event Outside Eyes (April 20) and continue to deliver the BUILD programme of workshops, talks and social activities, with guest artists from across the UK.

The spring-summer 2022 season are on-sale now with all performances available to book online, by telephone or in person at the box office. Operationally, the Tron will be moving to full capacity in the auditoria, but will continue to implement Covid-19 mitigating measures throughout the building to keep staff, artists and performers and audiences safe.

Andy Arnold, artistic director, said: ‘Artistically we are coming back with great momentum, not only with an amazing programme of visiting companies but also, for the first time in decades, four brand new Tron Theatre Company productions in one season. Each of these very different and diverse shows will platform an array of brilliant Scotland-based artists both on and off stage. We can’t wait to start making the work.’