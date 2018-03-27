The Royal National Mòd is heading for Perth

Perth has been announced as the host for the Royal National Mòd in 2021.

Perth and Kinross Council, the Gaelic Society of Perth and Horsecross Arts prepared a bid in partnership, with the aim of introducing new audiences to the Mòd and showcasing Perth’s cultural assets.

Since Perth last welcomed Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail in 2004, the world-class Perth Concert Hall has opened, along with the redeveloped Perth Theatre, with its historic auditorium fully restored and fantastic new studio, community and rehearsal spaces.

Other formal and informal performance spaces around the city, coupled with its scale and accessibility, make it the perfect setting for the showpieces of the Mòd and a lively fringe programme.

Councillor Murray Lyle, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: ‘I’m delighted to learn the Royal National Mòd will return to Perth in 2021.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity to bring Gaelic to the forefront and showcase our area’s Gaelic culture and heritage. We are tremendously excited and inspired by the opportunity to host one of Scotland’s most iconic events, at a time when we are investing in culture by supporting venues such as Perth Theatre and innovative performance spaces such as the former St Paul’s Church.

‘Perth and Kinross has a great record of delivering world-class events, and this premier festival of Gaelic culture will bring a real buzz to the city and a welcome boost to the local economy.’

Caroline Anderson of the Gaelic Society of Perth added: ‘The Gaelic Society of Perth have been working hard throughout the area to promote Gaelic and we are delighted to see the National Mod returning to Perth after a long gap. We look forward to working with Perth and Kinross Council to produce a very enjoyable and successful Mod.’

At the beginning of the 20th century, 13% of the people of Perth and Kinross spoke Gaelic, with a sizeable number of speakers having migrated into the city of Perth itself. Today, there is a renewed interest in the language amongst learners from across the region with new networks forming, actively supported by Perth and Kinross Council and other local Gaelic groups, including the Gaelic Society of Perth, which has worked tirelessly to preserve and promote Gaelic across three centuries.

The 2018 Royal National Mòd is being held in Dunoon, with the 2019 event in Glasgow and 2020 in Inverness.