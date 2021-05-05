The name’s Heughan, Sam Heughan, in our new podcast

Scottish Field talks Bond, James Bond, with actor Sam Heughan in this week’s podcast.

We present the final excerpt from Rosie Morton’s exclusive chat with the Outlander star, which is in our May 2021 edition which is still in shops and available to buy digitally online.

Sam has been tipped to take over the dinner suit and Aston Martin from Daniel Craig, by playing 007, and he reveals his favourite actor to play the part, and comment on rumours linking him with the world-famous role.

Over the past few weeks, Sam has told us about the effect the Starz Network show has had on his life since being cast as Jamie Fraser. He’s shared with us how his book Clanlands came about, as well as the accompanying TV series with his Outlander co-star Graham MacTavish.

You can get this book for free as part of a very special subscription offer, which is valid until the end of May 2021.

For just £50 you get a three-year digital subscription and a free hardback copy of Sam Heughan’s book Clanlands (worth £20), while stocks last.

To subscribe and access this very special offer, visit https://www.mymagazinesub.co.uk/scottish-field/promo/clubsub01

Our second guest this is Fiona MacKinnon, from the Perthshire Festival of the Arts.

Each May, the festival becomes a highlight in Scotland’s cultural calendar. With performances in Perth Theatre, Perth Concert Hall and other venues, the Festival features the best in classical music, opera, theatre, rock, folk, jazz, comedy, literature and visual art.

This year’s event is taking place virtually, from May 20-29. You can find out more at www.perthfestival.co.uk

You can listen to all episode of the Scottish Field podcast HERE.