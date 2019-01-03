The February 2019 issue of Scottish Field is now in shops

As the tinsel and trees come down, you need something to brighten up your life – and the answer is here with the latest edition of Scottish Field.

Our February issue is on sale now, priced £4.50, with 180 pages packed to the brim with everything you’d want and expect from Scotland’s luxury lifestyle magazine.

Our area focus is on Burns country, as we pay a visit to Ayrshire and Renfrewshire on the trail of great walks, Robert Burns and vegan cheese.

Scottish Field’s monthly profile this month sees Alex Massie dig up the facts on forensic anthropologist, writer and national treasure Dame Sue Black. We also chat to romantic comedy writer Jenny Colgan, from Prestwick, about living in France and UFOs.

In our wildlife column, Cal Flyn goes in search of gorgeous grey seals.

And as Valentine’s Day approaches, we meet the couples who travel to Scotland to tie the knot.

We also feature the best independent schools in Scotland, offering both primary and secondary education.

In our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith is drowning in manuscripts, Alan Cochrane tries not to get roasted at a Burns Supper, Guy Grieve finds himself in an unexpected smoker’s paradise, Blair Bowman is blown away by the Macallan’s new distillery and Louise Gray tackles Scotland’s food waste mountain.

In property, we feature a stunning Arts & Crafts villa in the heart of St Andrews, castle and equestrian homes and a Highland project.

There all this and much, much more, including all the best country news, interiors, antique, motoring, gardens and whisky news.