Take a magical trip to the world of Narnia

There’s always been something magical about The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

C S Lewis’s novel from 1950 spearheaded The Chronicles of Narnia series, introducing us to the magical land, and creatures which have become touchstone points in popular culture, in Aslan and Mr Tumnus, as well as the White Witch.

Currently on tour, and stopping off at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal until Saturday, it’s a story of escapism that we really need just now with the events of the real world.

As Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain, my mind wistfully turns to those in Eastern Europe, wishing there was such an easy escape for them, to avoid the on-coming oppressive forces, especially when the children talk about the conflict going on around them.

But this is a show where good triumphs, as the Pevensie children embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a Faun, talking Beavers, the noble king of Narnia, Aslan, and the coldest, most evil of all, White Witch.

Direct from London, the acclaimed production has a cast headed by former EastEnders star, and a veteran of stage, Samantha Womack, who exhudes a chilling class. For a very visual book, realising it on stage was always going to be a challenge, from entering the wardrobe to arrive in the snowy Narnia, and it’s successfully achieved, with some moments which will take your breath away – especially as the White Witch takes to the air.

Leading the cast are Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, Robyn Sinclair as Susan and Karise Yansen as Lucy with Chris Jared – with a wonderful voice which is just perfect for Aslan, Jez Unwin as Mr Tumnus, Sam Buttery as Mr Beaver and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Maugrim.

Of course, it’s a story packed full of talking animals, and the costumes look impressive, with the cast imitating animal movements, such as a stooped, waddling Sam Buttery – who you may just recall from the very first season of The Voice on BBC1 – and Christina Tedders as Mr and Mrs Beaver.

It’s a fantastic show, a treat for the eyes and ears, and it’s a great night out to take your mind off the real world, with an escape into fantasy.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe continues at the Theatre Royal until Saturday, 5 March. Tickets are available from £13, plus a transaction fee of £2.85.

For more details on tickets and showtimes, visit HERE.