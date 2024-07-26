Succession star Brian Cox announced as Patron of Paisley Opera

By Izzy Alexander

Succession star Brian Cox has been announced as the new Patron of Paisley Opera.

Paisley Opera, whose motto is ‘passion not posh’, was founded in 2017 and brings its productions to the community, performing operas with special Paisley Scots translations.

Its community chorus comprises around sixty people, supported by professional chorus leaders, soloists and a professional orchestra.

‘I’m very pleased to be associated with a company whose mission is to make opera accessible to all kinds of people and to break down the old stereotype that it’s just for ‘posh’ people,’ Cox said.

‘Opera is an amazingly powerful art form which can move people through music and drama irrespective of their background. Like Paisley Opera, I believe that great art should be available to anyone who wants to experience it.’

Simon Hannigan, Artistic Director and Founder of Paisley Opera said: ‘We are thrilled that Brian has agreed to become our Patron.

‘It’s a huge encouragement to our community chorus and to all the professionals who have worked so hard to make Paisley Opera a vibrant part of the arts scene in Scotland.

‘Brian is not just a renowned actor, but someone who really understands how important and life-changing culture and the arts can be for so many people.’

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.