Stephen King joins the 2021 hybrid Bloody Scotland

International Crime Writing Festival Bloody Scotland has revealed its most ambitious programme yet.

The event provides a showcase for the best crime writing from Scotland and the world, unique in that it was set up by a group of Scottish crime writers in 2012.

A hybrid festival which gives festival goers in Stirling the full-on festival experience while allowing authors and readers who can’t be there in person the opportunity to join in the fun on its website: www.bloodyscotland.com

The 2021 Festival will feature huge names including Stephen King, Kathy Reichs, Karin Slaughter, Lee Child, Jeanine Cummins, Linwood Barclay and Robert Peston beamed into the Albert Halls where live interviewers will question them in front of a live and digital audience.

Meanwhile pacing the boards in Stirling itself will be the great and the good of the Scottish crime scene including Val McDermid, Ian Rankin, Denise Mina, Chris Brookmyre, Marisa Haetzman, Lin Anderson, Abir Mukherjee, Craig Robertson, Alan Parks, Morgan Cry, Craig Russell and Stuart MacBride. Plus some big names from outside Scotland: Paula Hawkins, Luca Veste, Mark Billingham, Mick Herron, S J Watson, Lisa Jewell, Stuart Neville, Kia Abdullah, E S Thomson and Louise Candlish.

Bloody Scotland has long been praised for going beyond the usual remit of a literary festival and this year is no different with old favourites Pitch Perfect and Crime in the Spotlight, a performance by the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers and a cabaret twist on the normal Quiz which will see each quizzer (Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Doug Johnston, Mark Billingham, Luca Veste and Stuart Neville) performing a musical number.

Up the road at The Golden Lion panels will be recorded in front of a live audience and broadcast 24 hours later. Hosts of The Red Hot Chilli Writers, Vaseem Khan and Abir Mukherjee will be on stage with a live version of their popular crime podcast. There is a discount for local residents and we continue to improve disabled access with a taxi between venues for those that need it.

Following last year’s digital first with The Never-Ending panel featuring 27 Scottish writers from home and abroad, this year’s marathon digital only event will be an A-Z of Crime starting with Megan Abbott and concluding with Anne Zouroudi hosted by the crime writers on the Bloody Scotland board. The global element continues with Around the World in 80 Deaths featuring authors from Argentina, the Sicangu Lakota Nation, Russia and Nigeria chaired by Craig Sisterson.

Festival Director, Bob McDevitt said: ‘It’s going to be a Bloody Scotland like no other but we do love a challenge and I can’t wait to see all of our authors, and crime fans back together in real life while extending our global reach as we beam the festival all over the world.’

Stirling Council Leader, Councillor Scott Farmer said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome back Bloody Scotland to Stirling. The return of this famous event, which showcases the best in Scottish crime writing, is a significant boost for tourism as well as Stirling’s wider economic recovery from the pandemic. Stirling is without doubt an excellent destination for world class events and the hosting of Bloody Scotland does justice to our reputation for hosting further events of this nature.’

Katalina Watt, Literature Officer at Creative Scotland, added: ‘Scottish crime writing is a beloved and globally renowned literary export, and it’s heartening to see that with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s enticing programme can offer in-person events in Stirling, alongside a host of digital offerings. Creative Scotland is delighted to support the festival once more in bringing the diverse plethora of Scottish crime writing voices, both emerging and established, to a wide audience within Scotland and beyond.’

The McIlvanney Prize finalists will be revealed on 31 August 2021 and the winners of both The McIlvanney Prize and The Debut Prize on the opening night.

For more information visit www.bloodyscotland.com