StAnza 2019 closes after another outstanding festival

Scotland’s International Poetry Festival has ended on a high with organisers hailing the 22nd festival as a huge success.

Over five days, St Andrews was the venue for a celebration of poetry in all its forms with an incredible line up of poets from not just Scotland, but the UK and further afield.

StAnza concluded on Sunday after five days of over 100 events including performances, readings, music, drama, talks, workshops and a masterclass, open mic events, films, exhibitions and installations involving over 120 artists and thousands of visitors.

StAnza festival director Eleanor Livingstone said: ‘It’s always sad when the festival closes for another year but we couldn’t be happier with the success of StAnza 2019 which has exceeded all expectations.

‘We’ve enjoyed a wonderful five days. We are indebted to everyone, from poets, artists, volunteers, funders and partners, who have helped make the festival such an exceptional event.’

StAnza 2019 launched with a opening night gala extravaganza which featured a selection of headline poets, including A.E. Stallings, George Mario Angel Quintero, Helena Fornells and Jim Carruth, reading and performing, intertwined with film, art and music from Megan D.

The evening opened with a warm and amusing address from multiple award winning poet, critic and editor Douglas Dunn.

Among the highlights of this year’s programme was the StAnza Lecture: ‘The state of the world calls out for poetry to save it’ given by John Burnside, winner of both the T.S. Eliot Prize and the Forward Prize. As with previous years a number of the most popular events had to be live streamed such was demand.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: ‘Events play a key role in our visitor economy and EventScotland is delighted at the success of the 2019 edition of StAnza.

‘Eleanor and the festival team should be congratulated on delivering another strong and innovative programme, which has drawn participants and visitors from across the country and further afield, demonstrating just why Scotland is the perfect stage for cultural events.’

Eleanor added: ‘Ticket sales have been excellent this year with many events selling out well in advance of the festival opening. While it’s too early to give exact visitor number we are delighted with attendance which adds to the huge success of StAnza 2019.’

This year’s festival is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, and EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

StAnza: Scotland’s International Poetry Festival is held every March in St Andrews and runs one-off events throughout the year. The festival has as its hub, the Byre Theatre, and many of its events which are expected to exceed 100 next year are held in other venues around St Andrews, including the Town Hall and St Johns, a medieval undercroft.