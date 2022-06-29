ABF The Soldiers’ Charity holds Jubilee celebrations

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity held celebrations to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh.

With Champagne, military marching bands, delicious food and live music, there was a suitable level of pomp and ceremony to mark our monarch’s 70 years on the throne. What’s more, the setting was spectacular, with the five-star luxury hotel being based in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat.

ABF The Soldier’s Charity is the Army’s national charity and helps soldiers past and present, as well as their families, by giving them a lifetime of support. Their vision is that all serving soldiers, veterans and their immediate families should have the opportunity to avoid hardship and enjoy independence and dignity.

Photographs by Mark Vigers.