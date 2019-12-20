Singing and ringing – a picture special

The three spires of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral dominate the western Edinburgh skyline and the voices of the choir and the peal of its bells ensure the church is always full of joyous noise.

St Mary’s Cathedral is the largest ecclesiastical building in Scotland.

It was imagined following the result of an architectural competition arranged amongst considerable controversy, with accusations of plagiarism and favouritism flying between the six competing designers. The winning design was the neo-gothic vision of Sir George Gilbert Scott.

The Dukes of Buccleuch and Queensberry laid the foundation stone on 21 May 1874 and the building was completed on 30 October 1879. The build cost £110,000, a colossal figure which did not include the Chapter House and western spires, which were added in 1890, adding an extra £5,000 to the bill.

Today, St Mary’s Cathedral choir is the only one in Scotland to sing daily choral services. It is also remarkable in that it was the first cathedral choir to admit girls to sing alongside boy choristers.

The choristers are educated at St Mary’s music school, which is the choir school of the Cathedral, one of only nine music and dance schools throughout the UK.

The school offers music and academic education to young musicians from the ages of nine through to 19. Choristers are auditioned during their third or fourth year at primary school. A clear voice, good ear for music and an enthusiasm for singing are all required credentials.

The choir has made several recordings in recent years and regularly welcomes visiting choirs from around the globe.

The bells of St Mary’s Cathedral have been rung since it first opened its doors in 1879. The passing bell seeks prayers for someone passing to another life and the tolling bell mourns their death. But bells can also be heard on joyous occasions such as weddings and of course to announce Sunday morning Eucharist.

St Mary’s has the only twelve-bell church tower in Scotland; it is the most northerly of its kind in the world. The bells are rung by The St Mary’s Cathedral Society of Change Ringers, who ensure that the bells and ringing facilities remain in good working order.

The bells of St Mary’s are named in Latin. Translated into English, they are Justice, Fortitude, Humility, Faith, Temperance, Patience, Holy Fear, Devotion, Hope, Peace, Joy and Charity.

