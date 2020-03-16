Sheridan Smith reveals her love of Edinburgh

Sheridan Smith has spoken of her love of Edinburgh, after it was announced she’s returning to the Scottish capital in Cilla.

Sheridan will revisit her award-winning portrayal of the late Cilla Black in stage production, Cilla The Musical, written by BAFTA award‐winning writer Jeff Pope.

The musical will visit the Edinburgh Playhouse Monday 26 October–Saturday 31 October, the only Scottish dates of the tour.

Sheridan wowed fans and critics alike with her portrayal of the nation’s favourite singer and TV personality in Jeff Pope’s BAFTA award‐winning ITV series.

In 2017, Sheridan came to the Edinburgh Playhouse during the national tour of Funny Girl, and a run in the West End.

In an exclusive chat with Scottish Field, she said: ‘Funny Girl up there was brilliant. That’s my favourite place that we did on the tour, the Edinburgh Playhouse. Oh my goodness – it’s so big.

‘The crowd are so close. It’s the closest I’ll ever be to feeling like a rock star, that feeling you have at the end of the show.

‘At the end of the show, I was like wow. Edinburgh is so lovely and welcoming as well.’

Her acclaimed portrayal of the British icon won Sheridan both a 2015 National TV Award and a 2015 TV Choice Award, and went on to see her nominated for a BAFTA (2015) and a second international EMMY Award (2015).

Hailed ‘The Greatest Theatre Star of her Generation’ by The Evening Standard and with nearly two decades of television, film and theatre success, Sheridan Smith is widely considered Britain’s favourite actress.

After starting a career in such sitcoms as The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager, Gavin & Stacey and Benidorm, and as Lucie Miller in the Doctor Who audio series alongside Paul McGann, she starred in Jonathan Creek (2013) and went on to receive acclaim for a succession of television dramas such as Mrs Biggs (2012), Cilla (2014), The C Word (2015), Black Work (2015) and The Moorside (2017).

Sheridan was named Best Actress at the 2013 BAFTA TV Awards for Mrs Biggs. Theatre credits include her first Olivier Award nomination for Little Shop of Horrors at the Menier Chocolate Factory and her first Olivier Award and WhatsOnStage Award for her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Following this, she won an Olivier Award and an Evening Standard Theatre Award for her role of Doris in Flare Path. Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler at The Old Vic gave her another WhatsOnStage Best Actress Award. She also enjoyed a hugely celebrated run in the West End as Fanny Bryce in Funny Girl.

Cilla The Musical is a spectacular and heart‐warming musical adaptation of the TV series. The story follows the extraordinary life of an ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet incredible, rise to fame.

By the age of just 25 she was recognised as international singing star Cilla Black. By 30 she had become Britain’s favorite television entertainer headlining series of Blind Date, Surprise Surprise and many more. The musical score features the ultimate soundtrack to the 60s including Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, alongside a backdrop of the legendary ‘Liverpool Sound’.

Cilla The Musical will be performed at the Edinburgh Playhouse from Monday 26 October – Saturday 31 October. Tickets are available from HERE.

Sheridan Smith spoke to Scottish Field’s Kenny Smith to promote The Further Adventures of Lucie Miller, available from Big Finish Productions HERE.