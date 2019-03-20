Scottish words enter Oxford English Dictionary

Have you ever called anyone a roaster or a tube, a bam, bampot or bamstick?

All of these words are used colloquially in Scotland to describe a person who is foolish, annoying, stupid, or obnoxious.

Certainly, if any have slipped from your geggie (slang, chiefly used in Glasgow, for mouth), let’s hope it wasn’t your boss you were insulting. That might result in you being considered a bit of a bigsie (someone who has an exaggerated sense of their own importance), and in you possibly getting your jotters (being dismissed from your job or position).

All that would no doubt leave you feeling rather black-affronted (deeply embarrassed, ashamed, or mortified), and possibly looking a bit of a bauchle, a word used to mean a mess or muddle and, hence, a source of ridicule, derision or a laughing stock.

Some of the other words in the latest update include fantoosh, an adjective used to portray someone who is flashy, stylish, fashionable and exotic, often used disparagingly, implying ostentation or pretentiousness, and bide-in or bidie-in (a person who lives with his or her partner in a non-marital relationship).

There’s baffies, meaning slippers, bealach, meaning mountain pass, bosie, used to describe a person’s bosom or a cuddle, hug, and coorie, often used alongside down or in and meaning to crouch, stoop or keep low or to snuggle or nestle.

Fiona McPherson, Senior Editor on the OED and a former Weegie said: ‘It was a great joy to work on these Scottish words, some of which were familiar to me, and a good number of which were submitted via our the Free The Word campaign of 2017. The variety of words included show innovation, self-deprecation, and a sense of humour, and are all worthy additions to the OED.’

And Scottish underwear brand Bawbags has welcomed the Oxford English Dictionary’s (OED) decision to include the term ‘bawbag’.

Described by OED as a noun for scrotum, the term is also a commonly used insult across Scotland.

Midge Whyte, co-founder of Bawbags, said: ‘It’s great to see bawbag recognised in the dictionary. It’s a fantastic descriptive word and is particularly useful in the times we’re currently living through.

‘The new scots words will certainly make Scrabble a lot easier in my house at Christmas – that’s at least 14 points straight away. Can we get toalie, shan and bowfin next?’

