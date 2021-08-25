Scottish Field podcast returns with Joyce Falconer

It’s back – the Scottish Field podcast has returned after a short summer break.

In our 18th edition, Scottish Field chief sub Rosie Morton and web editor Kenny Smith discuss the September issue of the magazine, which is currently on sale.

This edition looks at the south of the nation, and highlights its famous sights and people, past and present.

They mention our celebration of one of the most famous sons of the south, as we celebrate 250 years of Sir Walter Scott, the man who ‘invented’ Scotland.

And they also discuss our interview with writer and historian Alistair Moffat, who tells us how he is always happiest in his Borders home.

They also mention the Mystery Diner’s latest foray, as he ventures to try Nick Nairn’s latest restaurant in Stirlingshire, Nairns at Port of Menteith.

Then, Kenny has a chat with Scots actress Joyce Falconer, about her earliest jobs, appearing in Taggart, and her imminent return to BBC Scotland soap River City.

