Scots Booker Prize winner chats about his cultural loves

A new of Shelf Isolation series kicks off this Sunday, February 28 with a special episode.

Presenter Damian Barr chats with writer Douglas Stuart about his Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain before delving into what Douglas has been watching, reading and listening to.

Speaking from his home in New York, Douglas reveals his cultural inspirations include Sophia Loren and some surprising Scottish music hits from the 70s and 80s.

A line-up of chats full of recommendations for books, TV box sets, movies and music continues in subsequent weeks with Lorraine Kelly, Iain Stirling, Ian Rankin, Fern Brady and Alex Norton.

Host Damian Barr says: ‘We’re back with a new series of Shelf Isolation where each week I ask my guests to recommend the best things to watch, read and listen to from the comfort and safety of our own homes.

‘We’re kicking off with a very special first guest. We meet the Booker Prize winning author, Douglas Stuart, creator of Shuggie Bain, the book that’s won all the prizes and all the heart of millions, including mine.’

Shelf Isolation will be shown on BBC Scotland, from 10.30-11pm.