Scots being encouraged to #GetYerKiltOn

Scots are being encouraged to #GetYerKiltOn for St Andrews Day.

Celebrities including cyclist Mark Beaumont are showing their support for the Fife Tourism Partnership initiative, as individuals and groups from across Scotland are being urged to don their kilt for St Andrews Day.

Following the success of last year’s #GetYerKiltOn campaign, which was supported by celebrities such as Craig Hill and Huey Lewis, this year’s campaign has already received the backing of double Guinness World Record holder Mark Beaumont BEM and other Scottish influencers.

Aiming to showcase the rich culture, heritage and hospitality of Scotland, there will also be a programme of events taking place throughout the day and in the run up to Saturday 30 November.

Many organisations in Fife have already signed up to the campaign, with a number of activities arranged throughout the Kingdom including ceilidhs, crafting events and themed menus at popular restaurants and cafes.

In celebration of Scotland’s national day, Fife Tourism Partnership is hoping individuals, organisations and groups from across the country will get involved in the #GetYerKiltOn campaign. From sharing pictures in kilts or tartan through to hosting events or themed menus, there are a number of ways to get involved and support the campaign this month.

Ann Camus, Fife Tourism Partnership Manager, said: ‘Our #GetYerKiltOn campaign last year was hugely successful in driving conversation on Scotland’s incredible history and culture, prompting participation from as far away as Hawaii and Washington as well as local support across Scotland.

‘This year, we’re hoping to build on last year and create a campaign which is visible throughout Scotland. From posting pictures of themselves in kilts and tartan skirts to attending events, we hope to make this year’s St Andrews Day celebrations truly memorable and I would encourage everyone across Fife and the country to get involved and #GetYerKiltOn on Saturday 30 November.’

2018 marked the first year of the #GetYerKiltOn campaign, with people from across the world getting involved on social media. Over 100 images were shared on the day from individuals including Craig Hill, Scottish Ballet, The Kilted Yogis, The Fife Flyers, Mark Beaumont and international supporters such as the Mayor of the City of Fife, Washington (USA), residents of Fife, Washington (USA) and the St Andrew’s Society, Hawaii.

For more information on #GetYerKiltOn and how to get involved, visit: www.welcometofife.com.