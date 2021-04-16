Scotland’s leading ceramic event returns in June

Potfest Scotland, the country’s premier ceramic event, will return to the lawns of Scone Palace, in early June.

For its 25th year, Potfest Scotland will see over 90 ceramics artists coming together to showcase and sell their work over the three days of the festival.

Exhibitors will come from the south west corner of England to the far north of Scotland, as well as the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (travel restrictions permitting), in addition to a number of exhibitors from Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany taking part this year.

There will be domestic ware to large scale sculpture, fine jewellery to gardenware, and traditional to contemporary. There will be a variety of styles and tastes with work to suit everyone’s pocket, all hand crafted by the very people selling it on the day – a true artisan market on an epic scale.

This year will, of course, have to be a little different to regular years, and organisers will run with the same Covid-19 measures in place that they operated under last September.

As social distancing measures, visitors are being asked to wear face coverings when stepping under the canvas, and there will be sanitiser stations and a cap on daily visitor numbers to ensure that nowhere becomes crowded.

To avoid areas of congestion Potfest Scotland have had to make the difficult decision to cancel any hands-on sessions or demonstrations at this year’s event but hope they’ll return in 2022.

When visiting take your time to walk around the show, attendees are encouraged to talk to the exhibitors, find out what inspires them and makes them tick. Visitors can also vote for their favourite piece in this year’s competition Time and Reflection.

Make the most of your day with a picnic on the lawns, wander Scone’s beautiful gardens, and visit its magnificent pinetum or arrange to take a tour of the Palace.

Admission is £7, with accompanied children free, includes access to the grounds and gardens.

There is ample free car parking, with catering facilities on site.

For further detail and to preview the show and this year’s exhibitors visit www.potfest.co.uk.