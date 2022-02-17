Reopening of The People’s Palace confirmed

The reopening date for the People’s Palace museum in Glasgow has been revealed.

Set in historic Glasgow Green, the iconic People’s Palace, home to collections documenting Glasgow’s social history from 1750 to the present day, will reopen at 10am on Wednesday, February 23.

The museum will be open full-time, seven days a week, for the first time in the wake of the pandemic.

Through a wealth of historic artefacts, objects, photographs, prints and film The People’s Palace provides a record of how Glaswegians lived, worked and played in years gone by; hosting the stories and memories of the people of our great city.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council, said: ‘The People’s Palace is one of Glasgow’s most cherished places. For over 120 years it has been the home of the city’s social history, our collective memory, and a place that fosters a strong sense of belonging. The museum is home to many wonderful exhibitions, collections and artefacts that appeal to people of all ages, including Doon the Watter and The Buttercup Dairy.

‘I look forward to this important venue reopening next week, and once again entertaining and informing Glaswegians and visitors to the city alike.’

In March 2020, like all public buildings, The People’s Palace was forced to close in response to the Covid 19 pandemic. It reopened on Wednesday June 30 2021 and was open two days a week until Wednesday September 8 2021, when essential repairs to damaged plasterwork on the top floor of the museum temporarily closed the building.

Now, with the museum set to reopen to full-time hours, comedian Billy Connolly’s Banana Boots will once again be on display and visitors will be able to take a trip down memory lane to the much-loved Steamie and Buttercup Dairy shop. A limited programme of workshops will also be available for education establishments to enjoy.

While remedial works were undertaken to repair the section of damaged plasterwork last year, the collections on the top floor, which look at the history of housing and living in Glasgow and different visions of the city, and include Ken Currie paintings and trade union banners, were removed for safekeeping.

Having been on display at The People’s Palace for 20 years, these important items are currently being cleaned and made secure for display once again by the expert conservation staff at Glasgow Museums Resource Centre. They will be re-instated to The People’s Palace as soon as possible, and the top floor of the museum will remain closed while the conservation work is concluded. The café and shop will also remain closed at this time.

The People’s Palace opened in 1898 as a centre for culture and entertainment that would build community spirit and promote the health and wellbeing of Glasgow’s citizens. The People’s Palace is an historic building which will require substantial capital works in the future.

All reopening plans are contingent on staff availability and ensuring services can be delivered safely, and in-line with the Scottish Government’s guidance.

Further information on The People’s Palace, including opening hours, can be found HERE.