Prominent printmakers’ work on show

A wide-ranging exhibition featuring examples from some of the most prominent printmakers in Britain during the 20th century is opening next week.

The Power of Print will run from 29 November – 23 December 2019 at the Open Eye Gallery.

Paying particular attention to the vibrant and dynamic works created by the acclaimed Grosvenor School artists of the 1930s, this exhibition will include a selection of works from alumni such as Cyril Power, Sybil Andrews and Lill Tschudi alongside later work by internationally renowned artists Lucian Freud, Lynn Chadwick and Henry Moore.

Founded in 1925 by the Scottish wood engraver Iain McNab, The Grosvenor School of Modern Art (or ‘Grosvenor School’ as it became known) was situated in his house at 33 Warwick Square in Pimlico, London. From 1925 to 1930 artist Claude Flight ran it with him, with the school closing in 1940.

The school is particularly renowned for reviving an interest in the method of linocutting (which Flight taught), and due to the accessibility of the dynamic and vibrant work the artists produced, became a leading force in the production and promotion of modern printmaking.

This exhibition is presented in association with Osborne Samuel.

The Open Eye Gallery can be found at 34 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, and for more details visit www.openeyegallery.co.uk.