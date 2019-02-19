Peter Capaldi helps raise thousands for CHAS

Scots actor Peter Capaldi helped to raise thousands of pounds for charity at the weekend.

Capital Sci-Fi Con – Edinburgh’s not-for-profit sci-fi, movie and pop culture event – exploded into the city at the weekend, with thousands of big-hearted sci-fi fans gathering together to raise money for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Glasgow’s Capaldi, the twelfth Doctor Who, was the star attraction at the event, making his first major signing in his homeland since becoming the Time Lord in 2013.

Now in its fourth year, the family friendly event added an extra day to the 2019 edition of the convention to keep up with demand, making it a three day extravaganza at the Corn Exchange from Friday 15–Sunday 17 February.

The event is organised and programmed by community superhero Keith Armour and his inspirational group of volunteer ‘causeplayers’ – cosplayers who fundraise for a good cause.

Capaldi also generously donated his entire autograph fee to CHAS and stayed an hour after the convention had closed on Saturday to meet fans who had waited all day to see him.

The actor – a former musician – also treated the fans to a sing-along rendition of David Bowie’s Starman on a borrowed guitar.

His nine hour signing stint was only interrupted by a quick 15 minute break as the actor – a Doctor Who enthusiast in his youth – enjoyed the chance to meet the new generation of fans.

He was not the only Doctor in the house, as he pitched up to the table next to much-loved Fifth Doctor, Peter Davison – the father in law of another Scots Time Lord, David Tennant.

There were appearances from many names and faces from across the science fiction and fantasy world (from Game of Thrones to The Chronicles of Narnia – the full rundown can be found here) and even a marriage proposal between two fans. Talented comic book illustrators, storytellers, craft makers, vendors of rare memorabilia and even a brass band were also in attendance.

Highlights from the weekend included the Scottish convention debut of Warwick Davis, who has appeared in Star Wars and Harry Potter films.

Laura Campbell, senior CHAS community fundraiser, said: ‘Keith and his team of ‘causeplayers’ are a phenomenal group of fundraisers. Through their infectious passion for all things sci-fi and giving back to the community, over the years they’ve managed to raise over £187,000 for CHAS. The total raised from this weekend is still being counted, but we expect it to top last year’s £74,000.

‘We can’t thank Keith and the ‘causeplayers’ enough for their support. They joined forces with the CHAS volunteer army to make this a glorious weekend we will remember for a long time. We simply couldn’t do the work we do without them and the rest of our passionate and committed supporters who are helping us on our mission of reaching every child in Scotland with a life-shortening condition.’

All profits raised by Capital Sci-Fi Con are donated to CHAS – the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. The national charity offers palliative care and respite for the whole family via its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.

The CHAS at Home service supports families in their own homes across the whole of Scotland and has teams working in communities and hospitals across the country.