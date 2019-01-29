Perth City Hall all set for a major transformation

A new attraction is to be created in the Fair City, after planning permission to convert the former Perth City Hall Building into a new museum attraction was granted.

The City Hall and its connected projects are a major component of the Tay Cities Deal, a long-term, sustainable and strategic approach to creating jobs and opportunities in the area. It complements investment across the region and the positioning of Tayside as a tourism destination.

The leader of Perth & Kinross Council and the CEO of Culture Perth and Kinross have welcomed.

Councillor Murray Lyle, leader of Perth & Kinross Council, said: ‘With planning permission now granted for the alterations needed to convert the city hall building into a new museum, and funding confirmed at the end of last year through the Tay Cities Deal, it’s now full steam ahead for this long-awaited project.

‘The former City Hall is a key landmark in the heart of Perth, and its transformation is a high profile example of the ongoing cultural transformation of the city. Combined with ongoing work to transform St Paul’s Church into an outdoor space, and the recently unveiled plans to create a new public space at Guard Vennel, we’re sending a clear message to businesses, visitors and residents that we are committed to investing in Perth city centre as a place to enjoy food, music, art and heritage.’

As the project progresses, Culture Perth and Kinross, the charitable trust which runs museums on behalf of the Council, will be engaging with people across Perth and Kinross to gather input into the exhibitions and content people want to see in their museum.

Culture Perth and Kinross CEO, Helen Smout added: ‘We are very pleased that the transformation of the City Hall has reached this key milestone; this is transformative project for the City and for Culture Perth and Kinross and it is exciting to see its progress.

‘A lot of work has been undertaken to get this ambitious project to this stage, involving many people and we are looking forward to working with many more, including residents and communities across the region as the project moves forward.

‘There are lots of opportunities over the coming months to get involved in helping to champion the new visitor experience and I would ask anyone interested to visit our website for more details.’