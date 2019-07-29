Walter the Wanderer is coming to the Fringe

A Scottish children’s tale of bravery, immigration and diversity is coming to the Fringe.

Walter the Wanderer is everything a children’s illustrated book could ask for, telling the tale of a curious Scottish otter called Walter who travels the world inspiring compassion and acceptance.

It has been written by Pavle Sabic, who was raised in Scotland and a member of the American-Scottish Foundation, now living in New York.

Walter meets all kinds of animals on his travels symbolising the different races, genders and cultures humans have in the world. He even learns new languages.

But Walter also meets animals who are not so fortunate, angry and unhappy. In this instance Walter the Wanderer decides to give compassion through the simple gift of a hug. In the end of the book, Walter’s brave first move to reach out to the unhappy animals fosters a beautiful moment of reciprocity.

Published by Archway Publishing, part of Simon and Schuster, and illustrated by Via Fang (Asian Illustrator of the year 2018 and Artist in Residence at the University of Edinburgh) this unique children’s book is receiving rave reviews from critiques; it is imaginative, instils values, celebrates diversity and acceptance.

From the beautiful art that splashes each page and ingeniously brings the words to life to the heartwarming tale that encourages curiosity, exploration, love and kindness.

To promote the book a free Fringe show will be taking place from 1-25 August at the Natural Food Kafe.

Pavle has teamed up with sketch artist and World Record Holder Van Gogh Find Yourself, Walter DeForest, to host a wonderfully immersive read, dance and colour along show. This is an ideal event for kids between the ages of 3 and 7.

Camilla G Hellman, MBE, president of the American-Scottish Foundation, said: ‘Walter the Wanderer is a truly wonderfully illustrated tale for all of us, young and old, to enjoy. This knapsacked Scottish Otter takes us off on his global travels, inspires and educates us in such a simple and direct way of the need for love and compassion in the world. A book that belongs in every classroom and in every home.’

The official Scottish book launch (for adults) will be sponsored by The University of Edinburgh and the American-Scottish Foundation, held on Monday 12 August at the 29 Buccleuch Place, 4.30-7.30pm. Copies of the book will be available to buy and the author and illustrator, Pavle and Via, will be signing copies.

The book can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and direct from the publisher.

Pavle immigrated to Scotland at the age of nine. He is a former Fortune 500 Business Head, and sought after Thought Leader. Pavle is frequently published in the media and a regular broadcast contributor. An associate partner at The University of Edinburgh Business School.

He is an international ski coach with British Association of Snowsports Instructors, holds an MSc from University of Edinburgh. Pavle is also an actor and executive film producer graduating from New York Film Academy in 2015. He is the founder of Tellmemore Ventures a personal and business coaching company focused on growth based in NYC.