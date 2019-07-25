Theatre award winner comes to the Festival

The Dundee-set winner of the 2019 Assembly Roxy Theatre Award is coming to the Fringe.

Ane City set in Dundee, is a funny, heartfelt one-woman show about identity, belonging and hope, told using live guitar music, song, elements of Scots language, and storytelling.

It is the story of Tay, a young woman who has returned to her hometown for a summer of relaxation, drinking and self-discovery. In an attempt to find herself, she goes on a night out with her friends taking in the local pubs, meeting seedy bouncers, singing ABBA tunes and experiencing late-night revelations on the McManus steps with Rabbie Burns.

Elfie Picket is an emerging theatre company founded by Taylor Dyson and Calum Kelly. Their work is focused on Scots language and socio-political issues in Scotland using bold and vibrant stories.

Taylor Dyson (writer Ane City and performer) is a theatre maker based in Scotland. Her work focuses on Scots language, spoken word and social issues. Her stage work includes; The Parable of Lysistrata (EdFringe 2017) , Sex & God ,Her Naked Skin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Midsummer, Earthquakes in London, The Witches, Macbeth, and The Glass Menagerie.

Calum Kelly (director Ane City) is co-founder of Elfie Picket Theatre. Calum wrote and directed The Parable of Lysistrata, a Scots adaptation of the Greek comedy which he debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017. His play, Jute was performed as a rehearsed reading at the University of Glasgow in 2018 with Phillip Howard directing.

The ART Award is for emerging Scottish based performance companies looking to create new work to debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The prize provides up to £5,500 worth of support and the inaugural award was won by Andy Edwards for ‘Scribble’ (2017) and Jen McGregor for her play ‘Heaven Burns’ (2018).

Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs, 2 Roxburgh Place, EH8 9SU

Time: 14:20 Running Time: 60mins

Dates: 31 July – 26 August. Previews 31 July & 1August

Tickets: Previews £8; 2-6, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 August £12 (£11); 7&8, 12-15, 19-22, &26 Aug £10 (£9)

Bookings: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms

