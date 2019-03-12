Strictly dancers set for five Scottish shows

The professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing are coming to Scotland for five performances.

Following the success of the 16th series of smash hit award-winning BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing, fans will get the chance to see their favourite dancers live on stage as tickets for the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK Tour are now on sale.

Starring 10 of the hugely popular and much-loved professional dancers from the Strictly Come Dancing television series, the 35 date tour kicks off at Salford’s Lowry Theatre on 3 May and will then dance its way around the country culminating at the Sunderland Empire on 2 June.

The show will come to the Edinburgh Playhouse on 10 and 11 May, with performances at 7.30pm on the 10th, and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on the 11th.

And on 12 May, they will be at the Aberdeen ECC, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The exciting line-up of magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites performing on the tour are: 2017 Strictly champion Katya Jones; 2017 semi-finalist AJ Pritchard; three-time Strictly finalist Giovanni Pernice; 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse; Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Clifton; Two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; 2014 Strictly winner Pasha Kovalev and 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez.

Audiences nationwide will enjoy the incredible talent of these multi award-winning world-class dancers as they perform stunningly choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the TV show – live on stage!

It’s a unique opportunity to see this spectacular dance extravaganza as Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals comes to a venue near you for a Strictly limited engagement!

Visit strictlytheprofessionals.com for more details and tickets.