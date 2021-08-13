Review: Smile (like you’re happy)

Smile (like you’re happy) explores the impact of social media on individuals and their inter – relationships.

But with this huge subject to be covered in an hour there is always the possibility of never quite exploring and doing justice to anyone of the myriad problems that can be associated with participating on social media.

The narrative arc is primarily about Kate (Robyn Reillly) search for influencer status aided and abetted by her persuasive but ultimately controlling boyfriend Patrick (John Whyte).

Kate struggles with her ego and online alter ego whilst Patrick starts and manages her career for fiscal reward.

The result, for Kate, is mental contortion between her online presence and reality leading her to suffer from mental illness. The epiphany moment of release for Kate is when Patrick, having mentally abused her, starts physically abusing her too.

Overarching the interpersonal tension there is a theme of the manipulator being manipulated by the very creature, social media, that he is trying to control.

As I said, a huge area to cover in an hour. I felt the script would have benefitted by concentrating on one or two specific areas rather than the many it tried to investigate.

The acting was slightly wooden and voice projection to the rear of the auditorium could be improved. Both of these could be put down to start of Fringe nerves.

Smile (like you’re happy), the Space Triplex, Venue 38.