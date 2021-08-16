Review: Love in the Time of Lockdown

I think the response to this play will reflect what sort of time you had during the height of the lockdown, awful for us all I know, but for some it was less so and for others it was a truly hellish experience.

This play reflects the various degrees of hell suffered by us all.

Through a series of vignettes we were exposed to the emotions and senses we missed and some situations we were exposed to that intensified our emotions, almost to dire consequences, during lockdown.

The subject matter covered include loneliness, social distancing dating, absence of sex, familial frustration, talk of suicide and countering all of the misery was the role played by support staff, in this production, a help line service.

This is by no means a depressing play, the heavy subject matter is given a souffle treatment with humour that doesn’t betray the underlying emotion observed. To completely lighten the mood, should you fall into the darkness of the recent past memory of lockdown, there is a very amusing farcical sketch about a woman’s sexual affair with her motor car. Odd as it sounds, it’s very funny.

Love in the Time of Lockdown is full of poignancy, pathos and within the collective vignettes there is almost certainly a situation or character an audience member can identify, vilify or have full empathy.

The acting is good, the script is well written and the final scene covering the helpline service reflects the actors professionalism. The final vignette is a conversational criss-cross between four actors at the helpline service delivered at speed. The potential for an error, dropped or mistimed line is high, they executed it perfectly.

I enjoyed this show.

Love in the Time of Lockdown theSpace@Surgeons Hall