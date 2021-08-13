Review: Blind Mirth presents Sex and Me

I’ve always had admiration for stand up comics, it’s a dangerous and unpredictable business when you let the audience participate too.

Comedy improvisation show Blind Mirth presents Sex and Me consists of a troupe of seven artists, each artist has the skills of a stand up comic but very successful, wittily and amusingly come together as a whole admirably feeding off each other.

The show starts with a series of parlour games where the audience are asked to write a subject on a series of posit note.

These are then fixed to the artists who then have to follow an audience chosen theme incorporating the subject written on the notes. To successfully pull this off the artists have to be fast as any hesitation will be achingly obvious. They did this with elan, skill and with great wit.

The next parlour game consists of, again, an audience chosen subject and the artists improvise a narrative around that subject. To make their lives even more difficult at the clap of a hand the artist has to change from being the protagonist of the story to being an impact character on their previous protagonist role.

As well as being amusing I thoroughly enjoyed watching some members of the troupe lay a minefield for their fellow members to navigate as their roles changed.

The last part of the show consists of a 20 minute play incorporating the idiosyncratic themes shouted out by the audience.

On the day I attended the subjects chosen were: a Hobbit, Paris, unicorns and that shiny cricket ball contains my grandfather’s ashes. The result? A hilarious 20 minutes.

This troupe has all the necessary skills: comedic timing, intelligence and very, very fast mental reactions. It’s a very amusing and entertaining way to spend an hour.

Blind Mirth presents Sex and Me, thespace @Surgeons Hall, Bevan Theatre.