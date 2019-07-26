National Museum of Scotland’s fringe benefits

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is back at the National Museum of Scotland.

Three fun-filled Friday nights of Fringe entertainment, the return of Gilded Balloon at the Museum, daily live pop-up music performances and this summer’s five-star exhibition Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland will feature in a packed programme of Edinburgh Festival Fringe events at the National Museum of Scotland.

After five years of sell-out success, Museum Late: Fringe Fridays will return on 9, 16 and 23 August to offer a unique taste of the festival. Guest programmed by The List, this adults-only extravaganza presents a different line-up each week with a hand-picked collection of the best acts of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, all under one spectacular roof.

From the Grand Gallery’s main stage to more intimate spaces around the Museum, guests can discover world class collections whilst embracing the festival atmosphere with circus, comedy, cabaret, music and magic featured across three stages.

In addition to live performances, Fringe-goers can strike a pose at a themed photo booth, get creative at activity stations, enjoy drinks at a selection of pop-up bars, graze from sharing boards in the Brasserie bar or grab a snack at a street food stall, and explore this summer’s five-star exhibition, Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland.

Free Fringe Music returns to the Museum to celebrate the launch of Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland in partnership with Live Music Now Scotland. Some of the country’s best emerging artists will perform an exciting blend of traditional Scottish songs and instrumental sets inspired by the exhibition live every day during the festival. Fun for all the family, visitors can embrace the festival atmosphere in the Grand Gallery at 2.05pm, from 3–25 August.

In the Auditorium, Gilded Balloon present 27 days of inspiring and diverse programming, featuring comedy, conversation, family fun and drama, including winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2018 Lost Voice Guy, acclaimed impressionists Roni Ancona and Lewis MacLeod, Fred MacAulay, political commentator Iain Dale, and broadcasting legend Esther Rantzen.

For families, spark young imaginations with Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, and experience Shakespeare like you never have before with Romantic Romeo. Night owls can join comedians from around the world as they riff on objects on display in the National Museum of Scotland at Comedy Night at the Museum, There will be Cake will feature improvised antics from Marcus Brigstocke, Rachel Parris and Pippa Evans, and music fans will relish the opportunity to witness a Q&A with iconic singer-songwriter Donovan.

Summary of event listings:

Museum Late: Fringe Fridays

Date: Fri 9 Aug, Fri 16 Aug, Fri 23 Aug

Times: 7.30-10.30pm

Tickets: £20, £18 Members & Conc. (includes admission to Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland)

Tickets are on sale now. Tel: 0300 123 6789 or book online at: Visit nms.ac.uk/fringefridays

Age: 18+

Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland

Until 10 November 2019

10am-5pm

Tickets: Adult £10, Over 60s £8.50, Student, Unemployed, Disabled £7.50, Child (5–15) £7.50, Under 5s free

Wild and Majestic: Romantic Visions of Scotland traces how dramatic Highland landscapes, tartan and bagpipes came to be some of the defining images of Scotland today. The exhibition is sponsored by Baillie Gifford Investment Managers

For more information and to book tickets visit nms.ac.uk/wildandmajestic

Free Fringe Music

Dates: Sat 3 Aug–Sun 25 Aug

Times: 2.05-2.50pm, free

Discover the full programme nms.ac.uk/fringe

Gilded Balloon at the Museum

Dates: 31 Jul–26 Aug 2019

Various times and prices

For more information and to book tickets visit gildedballoon.co.uk