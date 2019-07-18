Meet the most evil man in the world at the Fringe

Comedy, thrills, chaos and delight will be part of the show when you meet the most delightfully evil man alive – Mr Hyde – at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

A man so evil he punches the cleaning lady, drop-kicks a precious puffin and yells ‘shark’ at the beach. This mad-cap rendition of Jekyll and Hyde celebrates the darkness within us all.

A completely reworked version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Edinburgh-inspired novella, this terrifyingly hilarious theatre-comedy plays at Assembly George Square Gardens this Fringe.

Jekyll is a man who washes and separates his recycling AND puts it in the correct bin. Hyde is the man who uses the last of the toilet roll and never replaces it, who drains the shared flat account to buy cigarettes and never, ever calls you by your given name. Who does that? Who is this mad man?!

The company renowned for last year’s raucous hit Don Juan swoop back to Edinburgh like a long-lost friend, full of the most outrageous stories of morality, mortality and mayhem.

At the helm of the madness is director Leo Gene Peters and his motley crew of characters Ginger, Julie, Bastien, Lily and the love-lorn Philippe.

A Slightly Isolated Dog have built a reputation for shaking up well-known stories, and injecting their trademark outrageous physical comedy and twisted pop songs to the telling. Focused on removing the barriers between audiences and performers and reveling in the silliness of their stories, these fast, furious and irreverently saucy performances are Theatre with the Lights On

Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens Picollo

Time: 3pm

Running Time: 60mins

Dates: 1–26 August. Previews 1-2 August. No show Mon 19 August.

Tickets: Previews £10; 1-2 August; 7-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26 August £12 (£11); 3-6, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 August £13 (£12)

Bookings: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms