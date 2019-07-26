Grime, hip hop and theatre in Canary and the Crow

What’s it like to be a working class black kid at a prestigious grammar school?

It’s the subject of a new grime and hip hop-inspired show from the award-winning Middle Child, heading to the Paines Plough Roundabout at Summerhall this August.

The Canary and the Crow is lyrical, semi-autobiographical gig theatre from performer and debut writer Daniel Ward.

The Canary and the Crow stars and is written by Daniel Ward Music is co-composed by Prez 96, who has supported Giggs and Skepta, and James Frewer (All We Ever Wanted Was Everything) Direction is by Middle Child artistic director Paul Smith (All We Ever Wanted Was Everything)

It uses grime, hip hop and theatre to tell a story of the struggle between a new environment that doesn’t accept you and an old one that has no opportunity.

Featuring original live music by Prez 96 and James Frewer, The Canary and the Crow is the latest show from the company behind All We Ever Wanted Was Everything and Us Against Whatever.

Daniel Ward is an actor who has most recently appeared in Nora: A Doll’s House (Citizen’s Theatre), Hearing Things (Omnibus Theatre) and Awake in Progress (Vault Festival).

The Canary and the Crow is his writing debut. Daniel started collaborating with Middle Child after participating in their artist development programme in 2018.

Prez 96 is a producer and MC from Hull who has supported the likes of Giggs, Big Daddy Kane, The Sugarhill Gang and Skepta.

He is also the co-founder of Beats Bus, which gives a voice to young people through art and music workshops. It recently featured in the 2018 Sean McAllister documentary, A Northern Soul.

James Frewer is an associate artist of Middle Child and regular collaborator.

His most recent work with Middle Child includes Us Against Whatever at the Everyman, Liverpool and Hull Truck Theatre, All We Ever Wanted Was Everything at the Bush Theatre and Paines Plough Roundabout, and One Life Stand at the Paines Plough Roundabout and national tour.

Both Daniel Ward and Prez 96 perform in the show, while Laurie Jamieson (Thor & Loki; Weekend Rockstars) and Rachel Barnes (Kasimir and Karoline; The Dancing Bear) complete the cast.

The Canary and the Crow is part of the Hull Takeover 2019, produced by Absolutely Cultured through their Hull Independent Producer Initiative. In partnership with Middle Child, supported by Hull Truck Theatre and Back to Ours.

Venue: Paines Plough Roundabout at Summerhall (Venue 26)

Dates: Jul 31, Aug 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25. Time: 7.50pm. Running time: 65 mins

Tickets: £9-£15.

Age guidance: 14+