Fringe show will ask what it means to be Scottish

The Scottish identity is at the heart of a new production coming to the Fringe.

Suffering from Scottishness is part of HighTide’s Disruption programme of six new contemporary works presented in partnership with Assembly Festival.

This interactive piece of new theatre invites the audience to take part in a focus group that will define the very future of the nation – for better or worse… creating a theatrical experience that confronts the unique absurdity of Scottish identity, and explores the content needed to create a Scottish Citizenship Test.

Suffering from Scottishness is written by award-winning writer and spoken word artist Kevin P Gilday (National Theatre of Scotland Breakthrough Writer 2018, Sonnet Youth, BBC).

It is a one-man show (with participation from an audience of 60) that turns a hilariously caustic eye on notions of nationhood and patriotism. From history to inventions, language to neighbourly relations, the independence referendum, to the toxic mire of present political debate – gleefully dissecting the still beating dark heart of the country.

Venue: Assembly Roxy, Downstairs 2 Roxburgh Place, Edinburgh EH8 9SU

Time: 17:10 Running Time: 60mins

Dates: 31 July – 26 August. Previews 31 July & 1 Aug. No show Mon 7, 13, 20 August.

Tickets: Previews £8; 2-6, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 Aug £12 (£11); 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, & 26 Aug £10 (£9)

Bookings: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms