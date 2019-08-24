Fringe: NewsRevue is as topical and deadly as ever

I’ve been going to Newsrevue every year for two decades, though this slick satirical show, with a decidedly political bent, has, in fact, been running for twice that time.

This is the world’s longest-running comedy show, and a deserved former Fringe First Winner.

I think of it as the Cambridge Footlights for proper grown-ups. Four professional actors/singers/comics combine their not inconsiderable talents to rip into all the usual suspects: Boris – complete with cycling helmet and his song on how to avoid immigrants entering Blighty- Jeremy Corbyn sings I’m Beige; Harry and Meghan apply for a home improvement grant and a Help to Buy mortgage; Theresa May is suitably tearful to the tune of Coldplay’s I Will

Fix You; Nicola Sturgeon has an anti-English/pro-EC rant; Diane Abbot is The Scapegoat, and then there’s some sharp sketches on Straight Pride, the last episode of Game of Thrones, Climate Change and racial stereotyping.

The climax of the show is Le Brexit with a medley to the songs from Les Miserables.

The energy, speed of delivery, and sheer talent of this quartet really is impressive. It is a must-see show. See it this year if you can, and book early for next year as sell-outs are the norm.

Venue: Udderbelly, Underbelly, George Square. Dates: 24 – 26 August, 6.10 pm. Suitability – 14+. Running time: 60 mins. Ticket prices: £16.50 (concessions), others £17.50.