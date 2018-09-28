Contemporary masterpiece at the Tron in Glasgow

A Scottish theatre is to stage the first British production of Ballyturk by Enda Walsh, regarded as a contemporary masterpiece.

Glasgow’s Tron Theatre Company is delighted that the centrepiece of the autumn season will be its staging of Ballyturk, one of the most extraordinary, hilarious and surreal plays in modern theatre.

The Tron are honoured to be given the opportunity to present and it will be the final work in a small but significant Irish season this autumn at the theatre.

A world is out there, imagined within the four walls of a room inhabited by two men. Will they ever escape to see it in reality? A moving meditation on the brevity of our existence, Ballyturk is the mundane village redolent of Dylan Thomas’s Llareggub in Under Milk Wood, viewed through a Truman Show style filter of confirmed artificiality.

Explosions, both literal and imagined, music and exhilarating physical comedy punctuate beautifully poetic renderings of life in the type of small town we have all visited, and most likely, lived in.

Andy Arnold has assembled a stellar company and creative team to present Enda Walsh’s exuberant, funny and gut-wrenchingly sad tour de force of a production.

With Simon Donaldson and Grant O’Rourke as 1 and 2 and Wendy Seager as 3, Ballyturk will be designed and lit by the same team who worked on The Lonesome West, Michael Taylor and Mark Doubleday. Danny Krass will provide sound design and Kim Beveridge the AV design.

Venue: Tron Theatre, 63 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HB

Dates: 4-20 October 2018

Tickets: £9-£17

Box Office: 0141 552 4267 or www.tron.co.uk.