A tale of two sisters at the Fringe

The story of two sisters who make different choices in life feature in Daughterhood at the Fringe.

One sister stayed at home to care for their dad, the other set out to ‘make a difference’. Reunited under their childhood roof, Pauline and Rachel unearth more than the 10 years between them.

It’s a huge gap. Almost insurmountable. And each is determined to let the other know exactly who has done things right.

Daughterhood is a beautiful, ferocious play about the bonds that tie us, and how we sometimes need to break them.

Charley Miles is a playwright from rural North Yorkshire. She has written plays for the Royal Court, Leeds Playhouse, and Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. She has been attached to Paines Plough as their Playwright Fellow in 2018 and Leeds Playhouse as their Channel 4 Playwright in Residence in 2017.

Her debut play, Blackthorn was a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn prize in New York in 2017. Her new play, There Are No Beginnings, will premiere at Leeds Playhouse in Autumn 2019.

She has original television dramas in development with Buccaneer Media, Mam Tor Productions and Entertainment One.

Venue: Paines Plough Roundabout, Summerhall

Dates: 31, 02, 07, 09, 14, 16, 21, 23 – 11.20am – 12.30pm; 01, 03, 05, 08, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 25 – 14.15pm – 15.25pm.

Age guidance: 14+

Running time: 70 mins

Ticket prices: £9 – £17